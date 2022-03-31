SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jumpin Jacks Drive-In, a Capital Region burger and ice cream joint, is reopening its doors and windows for its 70th annual season! Some patrons waited in line way before the opening.

“It’s opening day, it’s like spring has sprung,” said patron Patrick Bailey.

Patrons can expect the same tasty food here as the previous years. Burgers, fries, chicken wings, and onion rings… all your favorite comfort foods are listed on the menu! There are a few changes to the prices so to bring a few extra dollars, because of supply chain shortages, the burger joint had to increase some of its prices. “All the prices for food and supplies went up, the cost of fuel has gone way up, so everyone’s passing all of that onto us and unfortunately we have to pass it down and change the menu,” said Jumpin Jacks General Manager, Mark Lansing.

Believe it or not, for some, it’s a tradition to wait in line and eat at Jumpin Jacks on opening day. “Mom and dad came every year together, dads no longer with us so we keep that tradition going with mom,” said patron Michele Sypniewsky.

Robbie Healy waited 8.5 hours before Jumpin Jacks opened. The Scotia native takes it seriously to be the first in line. In fact, this is his second year being first. Anything for the chicken fingers! “I took the day off from my job, I get paid time off, so I took the day off.”

“We have fans, which is pretty remarkable for a little restaurant to have a fan base, not just customers,” said Mark. A little rain didn’t stop fans from eating at the benches.

You may notice poles surrounding the bench area. Work was done in October to ditch the curbstones and add poles. “It eliminates a huge tripping hazard for our customers, and I think it’s going to help keep the area cleaner — there is not as much room along the ground for debris to build up or for garbage to be caught along the curbstones,” said Mark.

Also, the firework show is back, starting July 1st! The burger joint is excited to welcome the community back for another successful season.