July 19 weekly Albany gas price update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany, the price of gas has not risen in the past week and the average price of gas is $3.14/g. Gas prices in Albany are 6.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 85.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.92/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 37 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.83/g while the highest is $3.99/g, a difference of $1.16/g.

Past ten years of Albany and national gas price averages on July 19:

July 19, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 19, 2019: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 19, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

July 19, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 19, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 19, 2015: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 19, 2014: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 19, 2013: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 19, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

July 19, 2011: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

“Gas prices across the country have been a bit sideways in the last week with a mixed bag of decreases and increases, but overall, the national average hasn’t seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels thus far thanks to OPEC coming to an agreement on production over the weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “OPEC’s plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022, at which time OPEC’s oil production will be back at pre-Covid levels. It’s a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2%, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already.”