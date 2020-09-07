Julian Assange’s U.S. extradition hearing resumes

(CNN) — The extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange resumes today after months of hiatus caused by the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.
Assange is fighting to avoid extradition to the United States where he is wanted on 18 criminal counts over a leak of secret U.S. documents.
His defense team said that Assange had tried to warn Washington ahead of a massive leak.
In June, the U.S. Department of Justice broadened its accusations against Assange claiming he recruited hackers to commit illegal computer intrusions to benefit WikiLeaks.
Assange is currently in UK custody. His extradition hearing is expected to last several weeks.
