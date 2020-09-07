Julian Assange’s U.S. extradition hearing resumes

Protesters hold banners outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, where Julian Assange is due to appear, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Protesters will be insisting that Assange should not be extradited to the US for his reporting of the Iraq and Afghanistan war. They insist he will not face a fair trial in the United States where the charges against him could result in imprisonment for 175 years. Assange will be transported from Belmarsh high-security prison. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

(CNN) — The extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange resumes today after months of hiatus caused by the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Assange is fighting to avoid extradition to the United States where he is wanted on 18 criminal counts over a leak of secret U.S. documents.

His defense team said that Assange had tried to warn Washington ahead of a massive leak.

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice broadened its accusations against Assange claiming he recruited hackers to commit illegal computer intrusions to benefit WikiLeaks.

Assange is currently in UK custody. His extradition hearing is expected to last several weeks.