Juicin’ Jar keeps former neighbor’s spirit alive in expansion on Exchange Street

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Juicin’ Jar has become more than its name would suggest since opening in 2014.

It’s also moved more times than one might assume.

For the last two years, the cafe has served smoothies, sandwiches and baked goods out of the back of 16 Exchange St. Their front-facing neighbor, Milk & Honey, closed in August, giving them the chance to move within their own space; now the whole first floor is theirs.

But the regional gifts and goods sold by Milk & Honey are still around. Its owner, now retired, curates a similar array of merchandise to go right alongside the cafe’s offerings.

It’s a solidification of Juicin’ Jar’s place. Their second location was on South Street, but the building it called home was one of two the city demolished to make way for a new farmers market project, as part of a revitalization plan.

Juicin’ Jar is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. So far, owners say business has been good as ever.

