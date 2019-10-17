Judge upholds OSHA citations following tree grinder death

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The owner of a local tree removal service will face serious OSHA citations after an employee was killed in a tree grinder accident on his first day on the job.

In May 2016, Justus Booze, 23, was pulled into the tree grinder while working for Countryside Tree Service at a job site in Guilderland.

In November 2016, OSHA cited owner Tony Watson with five violations saying he directed Booze to use the machine knowing that he did not have proper training.

An administrative judge upheld those citations.

Watson is also ordered to pay $66,000 in penalties.