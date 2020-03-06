Judge upholds Albany man’s double murder conviction

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Judge Peter Lynch upheld the double murder conviction of Edward “Ted” Mero in a decision Friday morning, saying he did not find clear evidence that potential conflict had an impact on the case and denied the motion to vacate Mero’s conviction.

Lynch began by thanking Matthew Hug, Mero’s New defense attorney for bringing “private, undisclosed” work relationship to light.

Hug claimed the relationship between the assistant DA and Mero’s defense attorney threatened his defense and filed a motion to have the conviction vacated.

Steven Sharp, an assistant DA who prosecuted the case had been working for Mero’s defense attorney Cheryl Coleman on the side. Coleman said all of the cases were outside of Albany County. Sharp never disclosed the arrangement to the DA and as a result resigned.

Mero was convicted by a jury in February of 2017 in the killings of his former roommate Megan Cunningham in a house fire and Shelby Countermine after meeting in his parents home for a paid sexual encounter.

He was sentenced to 50 years to life.