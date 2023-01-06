NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge has suspended Norm Pattis’ Connecticut law license for six months for sharing the medical records and other confidential information of Sandy Hook victims’ family members. In the ruling, Judge Barbara Bellis said the information revealed by Alex Jones’ attorney during the Connecticut defamation case “was carelessly passed around from one unauthorized person to another.”

“We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency. There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs’ most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent’s misconduct,” Bellis wrote.

Because of this, Bellis said the court agreed with the Disciplinary Counsel’s recommendation to suspend Pattis from practicing law in Connecticut for six months. Pattis confirmed on Thursday night via Twitter that, “It’s true. I’ve been suspended from the practice of law for six months. I’ll reserve comments for appeal.”