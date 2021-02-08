Judge rules in favor of Tenney in battle for 22nd Congressional District

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — In the race for the 22nd Congressional District, State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte has ruled in favor of republican Claudia Tenney.

After hearing 11 days of testimony from 19 witnesses, the judge has made his ruling and Claudia Tenney has officially declared victory in a race separated by just 109 votes.

In court documents released on Friday, DelConte stated that every single valid vote cast in the 22nd District has been both accounted for and counted. He denied a motion from democrat Anthony Brindisi’s to put a stay on the certification of Oneida County ballots, saying all mistakes have been fixed. Brindisi’s lawyers asked for a recount while Tenney’s attorneys wanted to certify the results immediately.

In a hearing on Friday, both campaigns made these separate arguments. Hours later, DelConte ordered Oneida County and the New York State Board of Elections to certify their results.

After the ruling, Tenney said she’s excited to head back to Washington, D.C. and get back to work, putting a focus on small businesses, schools, and veterans.

“To me, it’s a difficult time in our nation and I’m hoping to go back and bring the same compassionate advocacy that I brought when I served before and also, the bipartisan solutions that I had that I never really got credit for,” Tenney said.

In a statement, Brindisi says he is shocked by the judge’s decision. He said, “Because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count…I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

Brindisi’s campaign has filed a notice of appeal to the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court.