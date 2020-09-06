Judge orders Trump administration to stop altering census operations

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(CNN) — A federal judge is stepping in to make sure U.S. Census field operations continue as usual for now.

The temporary restraining order from a California judge applies nationwide. It’s in response to Trump administration efforts to wind down the population count early.

Attorneys for the government say it was only happening in areas where the census was largely complete.

Several lawsuits argue wrapping up the count early creates the risk of undercounting minorities. The restraining order is in place until a hearing September 17.