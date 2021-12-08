Judge OKs hearing to reconsider NYC’s vaccine mandate for city workers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York Supreme Court Justice granted a hearing that could lead to a restraining order against New York City’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers. The mandate currently encompasses all employees of the city, including firefighters and police officers.

According to documents filed Tuesday, the hearing—granted by Judge Frank Nervo—will determine whether a temporary restraining order on the mandate is warranted. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio emphatically refuted a tweet from someone who claimed the mandate had been temporarily blocked:

This is NOT TRUE.



The mandate has not been blocked. The Judge has not come to a decision, and won't until the argument date. https://t.co/lPaOkLchHC — Danielle Filson (@DanielleFilson) December 8, 2021

City officials listed in the complaint include Mayor Bill de Blasio, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, the city, and the city’s Board of Health. Officials tasked with arguing in favor of the mandate’s continued enforcement have until Dec. 13 to respond to Nervo’s filing.

The hearing is scheduled for December 14. It does not concern the city’s vaccine mandate for private-sector workers.