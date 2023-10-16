SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shortly after the Schoharie limo crash trial, District Attorney Susan Mallery filed a request to release grand jury testimony to other public officials looking into Mavis Discount Tire and their potential role in the crash. That request was granted by Judge Peter Lynch earlier this month.

According to Mallery, that testimony is now accessible by Karen Heggen, Saratoga County District Attorney, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Neither have announced a formal criminal probe into the company. In May, Heggen requested information from New York State Police related to their investigations into Mavis Discount Tire. At the time, she told News10 she was looking into the company’s conduct and how it related to the crash.

Families of the victims called for Mavis Discount Tire to be held accountable after employees testified they falsified inspection records and did not complete necessary work on the 2001 Ford Excursion limo involved in the crash.

Mavis Discount Tire is not currently facing criminal charges, but there are civil lawsuits against the company by families of the victims. Some of those lawsuits were settled in principle.

The new developments come as Mallery anticipates an appeal by Nauman Hussain’s legal team. Hussain is currently serving a 5-15 year sentence in Clinton Correctional Facility. His attorneys recently applied for bail pending appeal, which was denied in August.

According to documents obtained by News10, Hussain is scheduled to appear before the parole board in Jan. 2028.

News10 reached out to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s office and have yet to hear back.