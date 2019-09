SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to court documents, a judge denied a preliminary injunction to stop construction at the Schodack site.

The motion was filed in July by the Birchwood Association, a group of homeowners who live next door.

They claim developer Scannell Properties and the Town of Schodack’s Planning Board didn’t do an environmental impact study.

The town and developer responded by saying the study was completed in July 2019 and that the injunction was filed too late.