Judge denies NXIVM leader Keith Raneire a new trial for a second time

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis decided Friday that convicted NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere will not receive a new trial. This is the second attempt from Raniere’s legal team at a new trial.

He demanded his first new trial in March, arguing that two of his victims lied about their plans to sue him civilly. The judge ruled that Raniere did not prove that any of the testimony was actually false.

Raniere was convicted June 2019 of charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Raniere built a sex-driven cult out of an alleged self-help group based in the Capital Region.

Prosecutors argued Raniere brainwashed and branded women with his initials, before forcing many of them to engage in sexual acts with him and other members of the group.

Raniere is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 27.

