Joyce Mitchell, woman who aided infamous Dannemora escape, scheduled for conditional release

Joyce Mitchell heads into Plattsburgh City Court for her hearing, Monday, June 15, 2015, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Mitchell is charged with helping convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from Clinton Correctional Facility. (Rob Fountain/Press-Republican via AP)

Joyce Mitchell, the woman who helped two convicted-murderers escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015, is scheduled for conditional release, two years before the expiration of her sentence.

Mitchell was sentenced in September 2015, and has been denied parole on three separate occasions since.

She is now scheduled to be released on February 8, 2020, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The escape of David Sweat and Richard Matt sparked a near month-long search in northern New York, near the Canadian border. The effort spanned hundreds of miles and involved law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Mitchell was convicted of promoting prison contraband for supplying Sweat and Matt with hacksaw blades and other tools that helped them escape.

Under the parameters of a conditional release, “he or she will be under parole supervision of some level until his or her term expires (i.e., when the maximum expiration date is reached).”



Matt was eventually shot an killed. Sweat was shot, but captured, and is currently serving out a life sentence in a maximum security prison near Buffalo.