ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Josh Woodward, a local firefighter who beat sepsis, visited 11-year-old Sean Harden who is currently fighting the illness, at Albany Medical Center.

Sean’s mother, April, says Woodward’s recovery gives her hope for her son.

