SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Josh Ritter is scheduled to perform at the Universal Preservation Hall on Sunday, May 8, at 7 p.m., presented by Caffe Lena. Ritter returns for a very special show after two years since canceling his concert due to the pandemic.

Ritter is an accomplished American singer, songwriter, author, and musician who performs and records with the Royal City Band. Known for his notable Americana style and story-telling lyrics, in 2006, he was named one of the 100 Greatest Living Songwriters by Paste Magazine.

Tickets are available now at caffelena.org. Tickets can also be purchased through Proctors’ website.