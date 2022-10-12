ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The general election is less than a month away and while much of the focus is on the national midterm races, local politicians are trying to get a seat in the state legislature.

Josh Riley is looking to continue the democrat’s hold on the 19th congressional district. Standing in his way is republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

Riley is a first time seeker of political office. He says the economy is one of the biggest issues of his campaign. The democrat supports middle class tax cuts and expanding Medicare to include hearing aids.

He is also urging the federal government to crackdown on what he calls price gouging during during record inflation. “There is no reason at all that the top 5 oil companies in this country can get $40 billion in profits,” said Riley.

Riley adds, “while I’m talking to families across this district who have to cancel their summer vacations and cut back on their travel plans because they can’t afford to fill up the tank.”

Riley sits down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the newly re-drawn 19th congressional district.