ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s basketball program got a huge boost in the form of a returner on Thursday. After originally entering his name into the transfer portal, America East Rookie of the year Jonathan Beagle has decided to stay put.

The Hudson Falls native withdrew his name from the portal on Thursday, releasing the following statement through the school:

After much consideration, I have decided to stay at UAlbany for my sophomore season. My family, friends, and hometown mean so much to me, and I’m excited for what our program can accomplish next year. We have some unfinished business, and I can’t wait to get back to work. Jonathan Beagle, UAlbany Center

Beagle averaged 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during his freshman season.