Join Target’s inner circle with new loyalty program

(CNN)– Target is inviting shoppers to join their “inner circle” and cash in on more savings with their brand new loyalty program.

The retailer is taking the familiar “Cartwheel” app and rolling it into, you guessed it, “Target Circle.” Starting October 6, shoppers can get 1% back on purchases through the new program. It will also give users personalized deals and early access to sales. When your birthday rolls around, the app will present you with 5% off your shopping trip. Community benefits are included as well.

If you already have a target.com account or a “Red Card,” you will be automatically enrolled in the “Target Circle.” For more information, visit the program’s webpage here.