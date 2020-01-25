Johnstown woman arrested for alleged Welfare Fraud

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators report the arrest of a 21-year-old woman for alleged Welfare Fraud.

On Friday, Sheriff’s Investigators say they received a Welfare Fraud complaint in the City of Johnstown. Courtney Mc Aninch of Johnstown was arrested by police around 11:30 a.m. after she reportedly falsified an application for SNAP benefits with the Fulton County Department of Social Services.

Police say she then received benefits from the department that she was not entitled to.

Police charged Mc Aninch with Offering a False Instrument for Filing, Petit Larceny and Welfare Fraud in the Fifth Degree. She was given appearance tickets to the City of Johnstown Court for a later date and released.