Johnstown woman arrested after investigation into welfare fraud

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Dec. 21, a woman was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s investigators after an investigation into welfare fraud.

Deborah J. Schlosser, 60, of North Market St. in the City of Johnstown allegedly lied about her income on an application for EBT benefits filed with the Fulton County Department of Social Services. By failing to report this income, she received over $1,100 in benefits between March and August of 2020 which she was not entitled to.

Schlosser was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Filing a False Instrument in the First Degree, and Welfare Fraud in the Fourth Degree.

Schlosser was released with an appearance ticket to return to Johnstown City Court at a later date due to restrictions set in place by the new bail reform laws.