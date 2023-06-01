JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A unique way of giving back to those who served — Purple Heart Homes and the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project providing a much needed roof replacement for a veteran in need.

Kevin Young, a Johnstown-based U.S. Air Force Veteran, said the project helps him immensely.

“As a disabled veteran, we’re not able to get up on the roof and we’re so used to doing everything ourselves that reaching out to somebody is kind of a kick, it makes it harder for us to accept help in a way,” Young said. “But, when you do get it you just feel honored and privileged.”

It’s all part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, which has helped more than 400 military veterans who may not be able to do the work themselves. Pinnacle Roofing working to build a new roof in just a matter of hours.

”We’re able to give back to them in a way that’s meaningful to what we can do,” Bradley Engels, Production Manager for Pinnacle Roofing, said. “Provide to them a service they clearly need that the roof is in poor condition, maybe they didn’t have the funds, maybe they did, but we’re able to actually provide a good product for them.”

“There’s not too many people that do stuff for veterans and to have something like this where somebody comes out and says hey I know you’re struggling, here’s a new roof on us, it’s an honor, it’s a privilege, it’s a blessing,” Young said. “It’s amazing how much it changes your life around.”