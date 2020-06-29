Johnstown Police seize drugs and money

Zachary Luck

Zachary Luck is accused of selling drugs in the City of Johnstown.

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Johnstown Police say they seized money, a large amount of marijuana and concentrated cannabis after a raid on Sunday. The warrant was served after a lengthy investigation by Johnstown Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad. Officers say the street value of the drugs was more than $10,000.

Zachary Luck was arrested and is now facing charges. Police say he along with others would have large amounts of marijuana and concentrated cannabis shipped to New York from Colorado. They would then allegedly distribute the drugs at the street level.

Law enforcement will continue to look for those involved in the alleged operation in both New York and Colorado.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance

