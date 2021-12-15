Johnstown police recover stolen guns during traffic stop

Johnstown Police Department has recovered stolen guns during a traffic stop. In addition, police say in the past month, they have seized nine illegally possessed weapons off the Streets of Johnstown.

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Johnstown Police Department has recovered stolen guns during a traffic stop. In addition, police say in the past month, they have seized nine illegally possessed weapons off the Streets of Johnstown.

According to police, an investigation led to the arrest of Mitchell Ostrander after they say they found stolen guns during a traffic stop. On Sunday, December 12, officers conducted a traffic stop and recovered two long rifles, a stolen handgun, as well as two catalytic converters, and one resonator.

Jacob Beddow, 24, Konnar Antle, 22, and Armando Zavala also faced felony weapons charges stemming from multiple investigations. Police say some of the rifles and handguns had been taken from residences and others from unoccupied vehicles, often recovered loaded or with ammunition nearby.

Police say the stolen handgun and a Taurus Judge revolver were reported stolen from a residence in the City of Johnstown on December 7. Johnstown police have reached out to other agencies in an attempt to identify where the catalytic converters and resonators were taken from.

Police are urging residences to secure their firearms within a gun safe. They also recommend photographing and keeping track of your firearm and its serial number. Police say this would assist in identifying a stolen gun should the serial numbers be removed or obscured.