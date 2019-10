JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Johnstown Police Department is searching for a missing girl.

Police said Karah Wood left her home last night after a disagreement and has not been seen or heard from since. She is believed to be in the Amsterdam area.

If anyone has seen or knows where they can find Wood please contact the Johnstown Police Department at 518-736-4021 or Fulton County Dispatch at 518-736-2100.