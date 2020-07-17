Johnstown Police Department and NYSP Fonda make arrests to combat drug trafficking

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Johnstown residents may have noticed an increased police presence over the past several days including an increased sighting of New York State Troopers.

Johnstown police say this is due to targeted drug enforcement interdiction details by JPD along with members of the New York State Police Fonda Barracks.

Police say the JPD and NYSP have been increasing their attempts to combat drug trafficking along the NY-30A/ Comrie Avenue corridor. Through intelligence gathering and close relationships with neighboring police administrations, NYSP and JPD have reportedly identified locations and times where drug trafficking has seen an increase.

Police say with this information, in less than 20 hours, over several days, Troopers from the NYSP Fonda Barracks and Officers of the JPD conducted over 50 traffic stops. The traffic stops were reportedly based on intelligence of specific people, cars, and locations; resulting in three arrests and seven pending arrests.

Officers and Troopers also reportedly seized around 83 grams on marijuana, four grams of hashish, six grams of concentrated cannabis, packages of THC edibles, 29 grams of cocaine, nine Suboxone sublingual strips, eight Adderral pills, ten cartons of untaxed cigarettes, and 90 Oxycodone pills.

The following three individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

Alex Robles-Flores, 28, who had reportedly just been released on parole, was arrested on July 14 for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. While conducting surveillance on a known drug location, Robles-Flores was reportedly seen by Detectives leaving with two other people, who had an active Order of Protection against him. As a result, police conducted a traffic stop and Robles-Flores was taken into custody.

Eric Klena, 49, of Amsterdam was arrested on July 8 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree following a traffic stop. Police say Klena was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Klena was processed and released on an appearance ticket due to Bail Reform Laws.

Joseph Jenkins, 52, of Albany was arrested on July 8 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree following a traffic stop. Police say Jenkins, who was on parole, was found to be in possession of over $700 in cash, a significant amount of crack cocaine, and cartons of untaxed cigarettes. Jenkins was processed and released on an appearance ticket due to Bail Reform Laws.

