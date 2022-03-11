JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Odyssey of the Mind (OOTM) competition will return to the Capital Region after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Johnstown Junior-Senior High School will be hosting the tournament on Saturday, March 12.

According to officials, 32 OOTM teams from seven local school districts will compete in this regional tournament. Officials will decide which teams from Region 21, will move on to the New York state competition.

The first step for local teams in Saturday’s regional competition will lead to the state competition at the New York State Fairgrounds at the end of March. Teams will get a chance to ultimately compete in the World Finals at Iowa University in May.

The public will not be allowed to attend the event and students are allowed to only have three guests. The district’s coordinator, Kristin Meashaw, said 800 are still expected to attend including students, volunteers, coaches, and judges, but had to be scaled back from what was originally planned for 2020.

The awards ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. Meashaw, an academic intervention services teacher at Warren Street Elementary, started the district’s OOTM program in 2014, which was officially launched in 2015-2016.