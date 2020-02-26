Johnstown man wins $1 million from New York lottery scratch-off ticket

Interactive Radar

Gloversville, N.Y. (News10) – Michael Bennet of Johnstown is Fulton County’s newest Lottery millionaire.

Michael Bennett won his $1 million jackpot prize on a $1,000,000 make My Month scratch-off ticket he bought from a Stewart’s Shops in Gloversville. He said when he realized he was the winner, he hid the ticket in his house and locked the door.

Bennett opted to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment, totaling $631,492 after required withholdings. He said he’ll use the money for “a few new vehicles” for him and his wife. Bennett is the 14th New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1 million or more this year.

