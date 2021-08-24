Johnstown man arrested on weapons charges

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Luke Sponenberg, 24, of Johnstown was arrested Tuesday by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators following an investigation into illegal firearms.

Police say a search warrant was served at Sponenberg’s home where several illegally possessed firearm magazines were taken. During a separate call at his home on August 13, Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly found several high capacity firearm magazines which were not compliant with New York State Law.

The case was turned over to investigators where police also reportedly found out that Sponenberg is a convicted Felon and cannot legally possess a firearm. A search warrant was then obtained and the magazines were taken while no firearms were recovered, according to police.

Sponenberg was charged with ten separate counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. He was processed at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in the Town of Perth Court where he was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail.