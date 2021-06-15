Johnstown man arrested for three counts of aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Police said they arrested a Johnstown man on three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated on Saturday evening.

Erik Frascatore, 29, was pulled over in the area of State Route 29 in the Town of Ephratah, June 13, after State Police received a report of an erratic driver shortly before 5 p.m., they said.

Troopers said they saw Frascatore commit multiple vehicle and traffic infractions before pulling him over. As they were speaking with Frascatore they could smell alcohol on his breath, they said.

A field sobriety test revealed Frascatore to be under the influence of alcohol. He was then taken into custody and transported to the State Police barracks in Fonda.

There were three children in the car with Frascatore who were turned over for care by a third party.

At the station, Frascatore gave a breath sample which showed he had a B.A.C. of .11%. He is scheduled to appear in Oppenheim Town Court on July 14, at 5 p.m.