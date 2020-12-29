Johnstown man arrested after accused of stealing checks totaling nearly $8k

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Dec. 17 a man was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s investigators after three separate warrants were issued for his arrest.

Robert J. Tamsett, 40, of East State St. in the City of Johnstown was arrested after warrants were issued by the City of Johnstown Court, Town of Johnstown Court, and Town of Ephratah Court.

Tamsett is accused of stealing checks from an acquaintance and his former employer and cashing those checks. He is also accused of transferring money from his former employer’s checking account into an online PayPal account. The three warrants included thirteen separate charges including eight felonies and the total amount of money stolen was nearly $8,000.

Tamsett was arraigned in the Town of Johnstown Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility.

