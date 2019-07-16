Johnstown library no longer charging late fees

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Running late on a library book? You’re in luck. One local branch is joining the movement to go “Fine Free.”

The Johnstown Library is no longer charging fines on late or overdue items – even fines that currently outstanding.

Library Director Erica Wing said they felt charging fines actually did more harm than good and wasn’t generating much revenue.

“We’re hoping that it removes barriers for library usage,” she said. “You know, money really shouldn’t really be an issue when you come to the library and are checking items out. So we’re hoping people come see us that either haven’t been in quite sometime because they think they have fines on their card or don’t want to use us because they may incur fees.”

The Albany Public Library also no longer charges late fees on overdue books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks.