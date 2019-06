JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A huge crowd showed up to Johnstown High School Wednesday for the 1,000 Citizens to Save Our Sports fundraiser.

Following the first failed school budget vote and the cut of athletics, the Purple and Gold Booster Club decided to host the event to raise money to keep school sports going.

Their goal is to raise $311,000 by the end of the summer. During the event the community raised a total of $94,850.