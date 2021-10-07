Johnstown couple arrested in alleged welfare fraud

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, a couple was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators following an investigation into Welfare Fraud.

Victoria Intelisano and Michael Intelisano, both of Johnstown, were arrested after the Fulton County Department of Social Services (DSS) Police said received allegations that the couple failed to report they were receiving Unemployment Insurance Benefits, along with Victoria’s two adult children.

DSS said failure to report this income, defrauded the State of New York of over $2,400, which Victoria has twice been convicted of welfare-related fraud offenses in past officials said.

Both were charged:

Forth-Degree Welfare Fraud

Forth-Degree Grand Larceny

First-Degree – Offering a False Instrument for Filing all Class ‘E’ Felonies

The couple was processed at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and released with an appearance ticket to return to the City of Johnstown Court, as bail could not legally be set due to the Bail Reform Law.