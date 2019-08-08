Johnstown athletic programs still up in the air, 10 days from football practice

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just 10 days away from the first football practice, the question remains of which programs or levels will have to be cut if the Johnstown Athletic Department does not reach their fundraising goal.

Johnstown’s Interim Athletic Director, Michael Satterlee, mentioned the possibility of having to eliminate the Junior Varsity level. However, he is remaining optimistic that they can pull through.

“We really haven’t made any decisions yet,” Satterlee told News10, “we’re still holding out hope that we’re going to raise all the money that we need, and we’re going to be able to offer all the programs.”

Johnstown’s gymnasium is just 2 years old. A facility in tip top shape. But it remains to be determined if all 3 levels (varsity, JV, modified) will be able to play here this year. Story tonight @WTEN pic.twitter.com/cVuV65JYjl — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) August 8, 2019

They’ve met around $200,000 of their over $300,000 needed to have full athletic programs, thanks to the generosity of local schools and businesses. They have two upcoming fundraisers and a couple corporate sponsors they’re counting on.

Tonight, the Johnstown School board will have a meeting and review where they stand on the issue of athletic programs. Satterlee told News10 that options will be discussed, but there may not be a solid decision tonight.

Principal Scott Hale says athletics are an extremely important part of the high school experience.

“For some students,” Hale told News10, “it’s really what the hook is for them to come to school.”