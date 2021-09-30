Johnstown and Gloversville students temporarily without bus service

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery Regional Transportation Service has temporarily suspended their bus service due to COVID-19 staff quarantines. This bus service provides transportation for Gloversville Central School District and Greater Johnstown School District, along with Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery BOCES.

Quarantines for bus staff began Sunday and on September 29, the transportation service learned that they did not have enough staff to offer regular transportation. Bus service is expected to resume on October 7 once staff are able to return to work.

The BOCES superintendent said bus runs are still being made for special education, out-of-district placements and BOCES programs. For families who cannot provide their own transportation, both districts will provide remote learning for students.

“It’s the goal of schools across the region to offer in-person instruction. Unfortunately due to the

national bus driver shortage and the quarantines we’re unable to offer transportation for the next

several days,” said HFM BOCES District Superintendent David Ziskin.

According to statewide trade groups, the number of school bus drivers in New York is about 20% below full staffing levels. Currently, HFM Transportation has seven driver positions and six aide positions available.

BOCES is offering free training for those interested in becoming bus drivers and aides.