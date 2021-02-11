Johnsonville man facing multiple charges after fleeing domestic dispute

JOHNSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 8, State Police in Saratoga arrested Wayne Rice, 43, of Johnsonville for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, and Resisting Arrest, all class A misdemeanors.

State Police responded to a residence in Schuylerville on Monday evening. It was reported that Rice had shown up to the home, which violates of an order of protection. While Troopers were investigating, Rice entered the passenger side of his vehicle and refused to exit. He then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled the scene. After a brief vehicle pursuit, Rice was taken into custody.

Rice was then taken to State Police in Saratoga for processing before being turned over to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on a Parole Warrant. He is due in Saratoga Town Court on March 16 at 1 p.m.