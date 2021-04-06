Johnson & Johnson vaccine a dealbreaker for some, best option for others

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The state-run COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Aviation Mall hasn’t had new appointments open since all residents ages 16 and up have been able to get vaccinated, but that’s not the only thing keeping some away.

Tim LaMarque of Gansevoort said he chose to travel over 100 miles to Plattsburgh for a Pfizer dose instead, citing a higher efficacy rate and the way it and the Moderna doses work.

According to the FDA, The Johnson & Johnson variation has an effectiveness rate between 77 and 85 percent, compared to 94.5 for Moderna and 95 for Pfizer.

Don Lehman at Warren County said he’s seen people lean all three ways on which vaccine they want to get. For some, LaMarque’s preferences are echoed, but for others, the Johnson & Johnson dose has its benefits.

The single-dose vaccine was also being distributed Tuesday at Warren County’s first school-centric clinic, focusing on students ages 16 and up.

Nearby SUNY Adirondack got vaccine news of their own Tuesday, named in a list of SUNY schools set to receive vaccine allocations especially marked for students living on-campus.

For both the county clinic and SUNY doses, the name on the labels will be Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson did not respond to a request seeking comment Tuesday.