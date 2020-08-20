Johnsburg man facing mutiple drug charges

Kinnarney, Kody R

Kinnarney is facing multiple drug charges after deputies say he was selling drugs in Warren County. (Warren County Sheriff’s Dept.)

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Kody Kinnarney, 29, of Johnsburg after they say he was selling multiple drugs in the community. Deputies say he sold drugs to investigators four times. Law enforcement says that he was selling cocaine, meth and marijuana.

Charges:

  • Two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (felony)
  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (felony)
  • Three counts of criminal sale of marijuana (felony)
  • Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree (felony)

Kinnarney was taken before Warren Count Judge John Hall for arraignment where he was released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date.

