Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

John Krasinski showcases “Some Good News” in Facebook video

News

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — John Krasinski is trying out a new “career”- by putting together a makeshift news show highlighting some good news around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “A Quiet Place” actor and director shared the 15-minute video called “Some Good News” to his Facebook page on Monday. It features an appearance from Krasinski’s “Office” co-star Steve Carrell as they mark the show’s 15-year anniversary.

Watch the show below:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak