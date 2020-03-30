John Krasinski showcases “Some Good News” in Facebook video

(WIVB) — John Krasinski is trying out a new “career”- by putting together a makeshift news show highlighting some good news around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The “A Quiet Place” actor and director shared the 15-minute video called “Some Good News” to his Facebook page on Monday. It features an appearance from Krasinski’s “Office” co-star Steve Carrell as they mark the show’s 15-year anniversary.
Watch the show below:
