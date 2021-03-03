John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy Room at Albany International Airport receives $1,000 contribution

Photo Credit: Albany International Airport. Pictured Left to Right are: Graham Henderson-Duncan & Cahill, Laura Regan-Vice President Eastern Contractors Association, John McKenna, III (founder of the John J. McKenna, IV Military Courtesy Room and father of John J. McKenna IV) and Roger Jones-Treasurer of Eastern Contractors Association.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Eastern Contractors Association presented a generous contribution of $1,000 to the John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy Room at Albany International Airport Wednesday.

John J. McKenna, III, the father of John J. McKenna IV accepted the donation. The Albany International Airport Military Courtesy Room is named in honor of Captain John J. who was killed on August 16, 2006 while serving in action with the U.S. Marine Corps in Fallujah, Iraq.

To date, over 40,000 members of the military and their families have taken the opportunity to use the Military Courtesy Room according to airport officials.

The Captain John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy Room provides a place for traveling military

personnel to relax as they wait for their flights and to help them with any travel related issues.