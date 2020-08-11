John Brown has high praise for Bills rookie WRs Gabe Davis and Isaiah Hodgins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A priority for Bills general manager Brandon Beane this offseason was improving the offense, specifically adding more weapons in the passing game.

Check.

He accomplished that first by trading for Stefon Diggs and added a couple wide receivers in the draft picking Gabriel Davis in the fourth-round out of Central Florida and Isaiah Hodgins in the sixth-round out of Oregon State.

And during these times you’d think being a rookie would be even more challenging than it already is with the offseason going virtual and no preseason games.

But on the contrary, fellow Bills wide receiver John Brown has seen the opposite from these guys.

“Those two rookies, they’re the two best that I’ve seen so far since I’ve been in the league. Those guys know the playbook better than any of the veterans right now,” Brown said on a zoom call with reporters.

These two added some much needed size for the Bills wide receiving core that last year head coach Sean McDermott joked were like a “colony of smurfs” because of their size and ability to separate in small spaces.

Now there’s some height to these smurfs.

“With those guys it’s amazing because they’re even out there to help me,” Brown said of Davis and Hodgins.

When Brown was asked how the veterans are going out of their way to reach out and help the rookies, he reiterated they’re way ahead of the game.

“You didn’t hear me like they’re helping us. They’ve got this stuff down pat like I’ve never seen before. We’re asking them all the questions you know they know everything. These kids are smart like came in and the first week they came in they got the playbook and they know everything and it amazed me how fast they’re moving,” Brown explained.