ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with local candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Republican Joe Mastroianni is trying to win a seat in the Assembly. The 111th district seat currently belongs to democrat Angelo Santabarbara.

Mastroianni, a current member of the Rotterdam town board, saying helping people in his district deal with rising inflation is his top priority. He believes finding alternatives to the high cost of energy will help offset the cost of inflation.

He questions whether solar panels and wind turbines, which are intermittent because it’s not always sunny or windy, should be the base of our energy. “We need to pursue nuclear…we need to evaluate natural gas, we need to reinvigorate hydroelectric power,” Mastroianni said.

He adds, “we need to put solar in places where it’s not harming the environment, where it’s not displacing wildlife.”

Mastroianni sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the 111th Assembly district.