Joe Biden formally named as Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event in Dover, Del., Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) – Joe Biden is set to take on President Donald Trump after formally receiving the Democratic presidential nomination.

The election challenge will take place against a backdrop of a global pandemic, economic struggles and civil unrest.

Seven states and the District of Columbia held primaries on Tuesday, giving the former vice president the 1,991 delegates required to seal the nomination. The increase in mail-in ballots led to delays in the votes being counted and the results confirmed.

Biden had been seen as the party’s nominee since Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race in April.