SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the 12th annual jockeys versus horsemen charity basketball game, which benefits the programs of the New York Race Track Chaplaincy, took place at the Saratoga YMCA.

The event is free, but donations and sponsorships go towards the cause.

Returning as coach for the jockeys’ team was Hall of Fame jockey Angel Cordero Jr.. Todd Pletcher and Kiaran McLaughlin coached the horsemen’s team.