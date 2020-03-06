Jobs report: U.S. adds 273k jobs in February

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, the U.S. Capitol is seen as the sun sets in Washington. Negotiations on a package of spending bills to fund the federal government have produced a key breakthrough, though considerably more work is needed to wrap up the long-delayed measures. Top lawmakers of the House and Senate Appropriations committees on Saturday, Nov. 23, confirmed agreement on allocations for each of the 12 spending bills. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(CNN) — The Federal Government reports the U.S. economy added 273,000 jobs in February.

That is far more than economists had predicted.

Leading the gains were new jobs in health care and social assistance, food services and government.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell back to the historic low of 3.5 percent.

The jobs survey was taken in the middle of February, before coronavirus concerns shook corporate America.

Many expect the March report will reflect the damage the virus has done on business activity.