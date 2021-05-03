Job shuttle to connect capital region job seekers with Lake George openings

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The push to fill hundreds of open jobs in the village of Lake George continues for Warren County, and this week it comes on wheels.

The county is working with Tech Valley Shuttle at 11 a.m. on Saturday to bring those in need of employment around Albany, Schenectady and Troy up to the North Country to learn about open opportunities.

Destinations in need of workers will include Fort William Henry, The Great Escape and the Lake George Steamboat Company.

“This is a new partnership brought on by the employment problems worsened by the pandemic, and all parties share mutual goals of addressing transportation gaps and promoting experiential learning and workforce opportunities for the Capital Region community,” said Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County Director of Employment & Training, in a news release on Monday.

Those who take the ride will meet employers and community members to talk about the needs of the Lake George area and its summer tourist season.

In the event that the program connects enough workers with jobs, Tech Valley Shuttle is prepared to create a regular shuttle line running from the Capital Region up to Lake George.

The effort to fill job vacancies has been running since early spring, with Lake George facing more summer job openings left vacant this year than in 2020.

Those interested in taking the ride on Saturday can contact Tech Valley Shuttle, by phone at (518) 203-8748 or by email at office@techvalleyshuttle.com. The ride is set to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.