Job creation continues in Rensselaer Co. with construction of new R&L maintenance facility

SOUTH TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction of a new fleet maintenance facility has been announced by R&L Carriers on property that is adjacent to the current R&L facility in South Troy.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said the project is expected to create up to 70 new jobs.

The total cost of construction is said to total $8.5 million. The facility will be constructed on property that was recently bought from the the Rensselaer County Industrial Development Agency.

“We are very excited and proud that R&L Carriers has chosen to expand and invest in Rensselaer County. The creation of up to 70 new jobs is very good news for Rensselaer County and the City of Troy, and we look forward to completion of the project,” said McLaughlin.

“South Troy has a tradition of hard work and industry, and this new growth and job creation will help efforts to revitalize the area,” added McLaughlin.

The R&L Carriers project is the latest success when it comes to economic growth and and job creation for the county. The Amazon Distribution center in Schodack will reportedly create 800 new jobs and is currently under construction. The Regeneron Pharmaceutical facilities in the county also create several hundred new jobs.

New retail outlets in North Greenbush, East Greenbush, and Brunswich in development are also helping to create new jobs with the location of a state training facility in East Greenbush expanding the county’s job outlook as well.

“We are pleased to be working with Rensselaer County to bring new development to the South Troy Industrial Park. Our company will be making an investment of about eight and one-half million dollars to expand our current operations into Troy, which will include construction of a new fleet maintenance facility to support our operations throughout the Northeast United States,” said Jeff Haungs, Vice President with the Roberts Family of Companies, which includes RLR Investments, LLC and R&L Carriers.

“During the construction phase, we will be focused on employing local contractors and construction workers. And when the facility becomes operational we anticipate the creation of up to seventy new, well-paying jobs for the community over the next few years, with more than half coming as the operations start. It is anticipated that construction will begin as soon as weather permits,” added Haungs.

The company’s current facility is on East Industrial Parkway in South Troy near the county public safety facility.

Rensselaer County has helped in creating jobs with efforts to reduce the county tax rate for the past two years.

“We have worked hard to encourage investment and growth in Rensselaer County. We are having conversations with other businesses and investors, and everyone should stay tuned about other developments,” said McLaughlin.