Jimmy Kimmel taking the summer off from show

(CNN) — Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off to spend more time with his family.

The Late Night host made the announcement Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The show is going on a two-week hiatus starting Monday, and then a series of guest hosts will fill in for Kimmel.

Like other talk shows, Kimmel has been continuing his show from home as he quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He says now he wants to spend even more time with his family.

Kimmel has done over 3,000 shows in almost 18 years on the job. He is set to host the Emmys on September 20.

