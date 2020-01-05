Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York to host interfaith vigil

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York are hosting an Interfaith Vigil at the Congregation Gates of Heaven Sunday evening in light of recent attacks.

Leaders decided to hold the vigil following the stabbing in Monsey and other recent attacks around New York.

Organizers said the purpose of the vigil is to unite people against hatred and intolerance.

“We will be joining leaders of the interfaith community to unite together as a community of faith to stand together against hatred and fight against antisemitism, and attacks on freedom of religion. We will stand together in solidarity shoulder to shoulder to advocate that this is not acceptable, to speak out when people use derogatory language and support the interfaith community. “ Interfaith Vigil: United Together in Faith Against Hate and Intolerance

The vigil will be at 7 p.m. at 852 Ashmore Avenue in Schenectady.